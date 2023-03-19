Credit Suisse's First Boston plan in doubt amid crisis talks, Bloomberg reports
March 19 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse's (CSGN.S) plan to spin off its investment bank under the First Boston brand are being thrown into doubt by takeover talks, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.
UBS (UBSG.S) is showing little appetite for Credit Suisse's investment banking business as part of a government-orchestrated takeover, the report said, adding that plans to separate and eventually list that business are in doubt.
UBS and Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
