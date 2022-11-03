Croatia's Fortenova says it was not notified of Sberbank's stake sale - media















SARAJEVO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Croatian food producer and retailer Fortenova Grupa said it had not been officially notified of a deal that Russian state bank Sberbank Rossii PAO (SBER.MM) reached to sell its 43% stake in the company, local media reported on Thursday.

In a brief statement on Wednesday, Sberbank said the stake had been bought by Saif Bin Markhan Alketbi, an investor from the United Arab Emirates.

Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Jan Harvey











