Dec 23 (Reuters) - Crocs Inc (CROX.O) said on Thursday it would buy privately-owned footwear label Heydude for $2.5 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.

Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

