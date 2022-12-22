Crypto firm Bullish, Far Peak SPAC call off $9 bln deal

Representations of cryptocurrencies are seen in this illustration, August 10, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency firm Bullish and special purpose acquisition company Far Peak Acquisition Corp (FPAC.N) said on Thursday they had called off their $9 billion merger deal.

Reporting by Anirban Chakroborti in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

