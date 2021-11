Nov 22 (Reuters) - Authentic Brands Group Inc (AUTH.N) said on Monday CVC Capital Partners and HPS Investment Partners have agreed to buy a stake in the brand developer.

The transaction puts the enterprise value of the company at $12.7 billion, according to the statement.

Reporting by Nishit Jogi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

