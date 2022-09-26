Daewoo Shipbuilding plans $1.4 bln capital increase as per agreement with Hanwha Group affiliates
SEOUL, Sept 26 (Reuters) - South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd (042660.KS) said on Monday it signed a tentative agreement for Hanwha Group to invest 2 trillion won ($1.4 billion) in return for a stake in the shipbuilder.
The agreement, signed with affiliates of Hanwha Group including Hanwha Aerospace (012450.KS), will only be valid if Hanwha is chosen after a period of being open to other bids, Daewoo said in a regulatory filing.
($1 = 1,432.2900 won)
