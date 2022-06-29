De Beers, Botswana extend Debswana diamond sales agreement to June 2023

A worker arrives at the Jwaneng diamond mine,operated by Debswana, a joint venture between Anglo American unit De Beers and the Botswana government outside Gaborone,Botswana, in this picture taken November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

June 29 (Reuters) - The Botswana government and Anglo American Plc's (AAL.L) unit De Beers Group have extended their agreement for the sale of rough diamond production from its joint venture Debswana by an year to June 2023, the diamond miner said on Wednesday.

Debswana, a joint venture between De Beers and the Government of Botswana, sells 75% of its output to De Beers, with the balance taken up by state-owned Okavango Diamond Company.

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

