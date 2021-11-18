Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1730 GMT on Thursday:

** Unilever Plc (ULVR.L) has agreed to sell its global tea business to CVC Capital Partners for 4.5 billion euros ($5.1 billion), concluding a process of reviewing and spinning off the division that took more than two years. read more

** Brazilian investor Nelson Tanure has reached a deal to take over control of medical diagnostics company Alliar (AALR3.SA), O Globo columnist Lauro Jardim reported , sending its shares higher.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

** EFG Hermes, Egypt's biggest investment bank, has completed its takeover of state-owned Arab Investment Bank, transforming itself into an Egyptian universal bank, it said .

** Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) has agreed a $3.3 billion cash deal to buy Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA.O) which specializes in therapeutics that counteract disease-causing genes, it said . read more

** Financial services company ODDO BHF is in talks to buy Paris-based Quilvest Banque Privee, which manages around 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) in assets, the companies said. read more

** Britain's Playtech (PTEC.L) said it has received a takeover approach from a group led by former Formula One boss Eddie Jordan, the third such interest in the gambling software maker, setting up a potential bidding battle. read more

** Bitdeer Technologies said it plans to go public by merging with blank-check firm Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp BSGA.O in a deal valuing the cryptocurrency mining platform at $4 billion. read more

** U.S. private equity firm Carlyle (CG.O) said talks about a possible takeover offer for Metro Bank (MTRO.L) have ended, sending shares in the British lender tumbling 16%. read more

** Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) is preparing to sell its troubled IT services unit, T-Systems, Manager Magazin reported , citing people familiar with the matter. read more

** China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) is selling its entire stake in streaming services firm HengTen Network Group (0136.HK) for HK$2.13 billion ($273.5 million), as the cash-strapped developer struggles to avoid a debilitating default on its debts. read more

** Japan's Kubota Corp (6326.T) will raise its stake in tractor maker Escorts Ltd (ESCO.NS) to as much as 44.8%, the companies said, sending shares of the Indian firm to a record high. read more

** U.S. private equity firm Carlyle (CG.O) said talks about a possible takeover offer for Metro Bank (MTRO.L) have ended, sending shares in the British lender tumbling 16%. read more

** Flutter Entertainment has acquired Tombola, one of the UK's leading online bingo operators, for an enterprise value of 402 million pounds ($542 million), the Paddy Power, Betfair and Fanduel owner said .

** Top Australian wine producer Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (TWE.AX) said it will buy the Napa Valley's Frank Family Vineyards for $315 million, building its high-end U.S. offering as it resets its strategy in the wake of hefty new tariffs in China.

** Lithium Americas Corp is buying Argentina-focused Millennial Lithium Corp (ML.V) for $400 million in stock and cash, eclipsing an offer from China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) (300750.SZ) as demand for the electric vehicle (EV) battery metal surges worldwide. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Compiled by Rajarshi Roy and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.