Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:

** Norway's Telenor (TEL.OL) and Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group) are exploring a merger of their telecom units in Thailand that could form a new market leader in the Southeast Asian country. read more

** Investment giant Blackstone Group Inc (BX.N) made a $6.2 billion approach for troubled Australian casino firm Crown Resorts Ltd (CWN.AX), sweetening an earlier offer as its main rival bidder is beset by regulatory problems. read more

** Shares in MONETA Money Bank (MONET.PR) jumped more than 6% to a record high after the Czech lender revamped financing conditions for a proposed 25.9 billion crown ($1.2 billion) acquisition of banking assets from its largest shareholder PPF. read more

** Investment funds linked to Brazilian businessman Nelson Tanure have proposed to buy a controlling stake in medical labs company Alliar (AALR3.SA), according to a securities filing late on Thursday. read more

** Russian lender VTB (VTBR.MM) will sell 4.4% of ordinary shares in food retailer Magnit (MGNT.MM) via an accelerated bookbuilding (ABB) process at no less than 5,700 roubles ($78.28) per share, two financial market sources told Reuters.

** Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) is considering buying a stake in state-owned Italian carrier Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA) to boost its presence in the European market, daily La Repubblica reported , citing government sources. read more

** Carlyle Group (CG.O) said an affiliate had agreed to acquire South Korean coffee and cake chain A Twosome Place Co Ltd from private equity fund Anchor Equity Partners. read more

Compiled by Rajarshi Roy and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru

