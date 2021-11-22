Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1115 GMT on Monday:

** Honeywell Flour Mills rose 9.73% in early trade to a one-month high after Nigeria's biggest miller Flour Mills agreed to acquire a majority stake.

** Shares in Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) rose as much as 30%, after U.S. fund KKR (KKR.N) presented a non-binding proposal to buy Italy's former phone monopoly valuing it at 10.8 billion euros ($12 billion). read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

** Ericsson (ERICb.ST) agreed to buy cloud communications firm Vonage (VG.O) in a $6.2 billion all-cash deal, as the telecom gear maker moves to broaden its 5G portfolio. read more

** Norway's Telenor (TEL.OL) and Thai conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group agreed to merge their telecom units in Thailand in a roughly $8.6 billion deal to create a firm with more than half the mobile subscribers in the Southeast Asian country. read more

** Authentic Brands Group Inc (ABG) (AUTH.N) said private equity firms CVC Capital Partners and HPS Investment Partners had agreed to buy a significant stake in a deal that values the brand developer at $12.7 billion on an enterprise value basis. read more

** Britain's competition regulator is examining whether British Airways owner IAG's (ICAG.L) planned 500 million euro ($563.2 million) purchase of Spain's Air Europa would harm competition in the UK, the watchdog said. read more

** Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) has made its first foray into selling power to households in Australia, teaming up with an infrastructure fund to buy Meridian Energy's (MEL.NZ) local electricity business for A$729 million ($528 million). read more

** Apollo Global Management (APO.N) has agreed to buy a 50% stake in Broad Reach Power from its existing owners, the parties said, a deal which will result in up to $400 million of capital being invested in the U.S. energy storage and renewables company to fund expansion. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Compiled by Rajarshi Roy and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.