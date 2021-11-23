Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Tuesday:

** U.S.-based Advent International and Centerbridge Partners have made a joint takeover offer for Germany's Aareal Bank (ARLG.DE) that values the lender at 1.7 billion euros ($1.9 billion). read more

** Britain's Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) has bought a 25% stake in womenswear brand Nobody's Child, as it seeks to accelerate a revival in its clothing arm, it said. read more

** British fund manager River and Mercantile Group (RIV.L) has received preliminary approaches from rivals Premier Miton Group (PMIP.L) and AssetCo Plc (ASTO.L) for a possible takeover. read more

** Specialty pharma group Karo Pharma (KARO.ST) has agreed to buy Belgium-based Sylphar International from Vendis Capital and Sylphar's founder for 290 million euros ($326 million), it said. read more

** Telecoms company Orange Belgium (OBEL.BR) said it was in talks to buy a majority stake in Belgian telecoms operator VOO SA, in a possible deal valuing the whole of VOO at 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion) on an enterprise value basis. read more

** Australian shareholder registry firm Link Administration Holdings (LNK.AX) said it received a new unsolicited proposal from Ireland-based LC Financial Holdings (LCFH) to buy its Banking and Credit Management (BCM) business. read more

** Apollo Global Management (APO.N) has agreed to buy a 50% stake in Broad Reach Power from its existing owners, the parties said, a deal that will result in up to $400 million of capital being invested in the U.S. energy storage and renewables company. read more

** Vivendi (VIV.PA) has no plans to sell its stake in Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI), the French shareholder said, reiterating it was a long-term investor in Italy's biggest phone group and wanted to work with all to make it a success. read more

