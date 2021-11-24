Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Nov 24 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1135 GMT on Wednesday:

** A private equity consortium has bought Crossfin for 1.5 billion rand ($94.8 million), the companies said, saying the deal would give the South African financial technology firm capital to expand.

** Thailand's telecommunications regulator said it was closely monitoring the proposed merger of Telenor ASA's (TEL.OL) Total Access Communication Pcl (DTAC.BK) and Charoen Pokphand Group's (CP Group) True Corporation Pcl (TRUE.BK). read more

** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk sold another 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $1.05 billion after exercising options to buy 2.15 million shares, U.S. securities filings showed on Tuesday. read more

** Online travel agency Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG.O) on Tuesday said it would acquire Sweden-based Etraveli Group for about 1.63 billion euros ($1.83 billion), its second major deal this month. read more

** Shinsei Bank (8303.T) said on Wednesday it will cancel plans to introduce a poison pill defence aimed at blocking SBI Holdings Inc's (8473.T) $1.1 billion bid, paving the way for the online financial conglomerate to take effective control of the lender.

** Spain's BBVA (BBVA.MC) on Wednesday reiterated its long-term commitment towards Turkey and said lira depreciation had been taken into account while structuring its recent purchase offer for a stake in Garanti Bank.

Compiled by Rajarshi Roy and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru

