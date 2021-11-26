Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Nov 26 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Friday:

** Philippines' Universal Robina Corp (URC.PS) said on Friday it is acquiring Malaysia's Munchy Food Industries for 1.925 billion ringgit ($453.58 million).

** Britain's regulator on Friday flagged competition concerns on a deal between Finnish firm Konecranes (KCRA.HE) and cargo handling machinery maker Cargotec (CGCBV.HE), saying it would lead to UK customers having fewer alternative suppliers read more

** Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is convinced that its 2.9 billion euro ($3.3 billion) offer for France's Europcar (EUCAR.PA), made as part of a consortium, fairly reflects the firm's value, a senior executive said, pouring cold water on hopes for a higher bid. read more

** Roche (ROG.S) shareholders voted overwhelmingly on Friday to support the $20.7 billion deal to buy Novartis's (NOVN.S) nearly one third voting stake, the Swiss drugmaker said. read more

** Rental car company Localiza (RENT3.SA) has offered to sell the name brand of its Unidas acquisition target in order to win approval for the deal from Brazilian antitrust watchdog CADE, the Valor Economico newspaper reported on Friday. read more

** French waste and water management group Veolia (VIE.PA) believes it will win EU antitrust approval for its tie-up with rival Suez (SEVI.PA) on Dec. 14 after the two companies offered additional asset sales to address competition concerns, two sources said. read more

Compiled by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru

