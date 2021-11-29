Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Monday:

** Shares in BT (BT.L) jumped as much as 9% before sliding back, after India's Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) denied a media report it was weighing a bid for the British telecoms group. read more

** Nigeria's Seplat Energy (SEPLAT.LG) along with a partner is in talks to buy ExxonMobil's (XOM.N) shallow-water oilfields in the African nation, the company said, cautioning there was no certainty about the outcome. read more

** Flooring products maker Victoria Plc (VCP.L) said it would buy the rugs division along with the UK polypropylene carpet and non-woven carpet businesses of Belgium's Balta Group NV (BALTA.BR) for 138 million euros ($155.50 million). read more

** Swiss dermatology company Galderma has bought California-based Alastin, a firm specialising in specialist skincare products, for an undisclosed price, Galderma Chief Executive Flemming Ornskov said. read more

** South Africa's Impala Platinum (IMPJ.J) said it was planning to make an offer to buy smaller platinum group metals producer Royal Bafokeng (RBPJ.J) for 150 rand per share in a cash-and-stock deal. read more

** The UK competition regulator is expected to block Meta Platforms' (FB.O) acquisition of online GIF platform Giphy in the coming days, the Financial Times reported. read more

** Private equity firm Clearlake Capital has struck a deal to buy Quest Software Inc from Francisco Partners, valuing it at $5.4 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. read more

** British resort chain Butlin's, which is owned by Blackstone (BX.N), is expected to be put up for sale next year as many Britons opt for staycations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sky News reported on Saturday. read more

** Controlling shareholders of Brazilian medical diagnostics company Alliar have accepted a takeover proposal by an investment fund linked to tycoon Nelson Tanure, the firm said in a Friday securities filing. read more

($1 = 0.8857 euros)

($1 = 16.1251 rand)

Compiled by Rajarshi Roy and Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru

