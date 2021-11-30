Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Britain's competition regulator said it has directed Facebook owner Meta Platforms (FB.O) to sell animated images platform Giphy after finding that the deal could harm social media users and UK advertisers. read more

** Facebook-owner Meta (FB.O) said it disagreed with the British competition regulator's ruling that it must sell animated images platform Giphy.

** Australian automotive parts maker GUD Holdings (GUD.AX) said it would buy vehicle accessories maker AutoPacific Group for about A$744.6 million ($531.42 million) from private equity firm Pacific Equity Partners. read more

** Brazilian education holding company Anima Holding SA (ANIM3.SA) has reached an agreement to sell 25% of its medical education subsidiary Inspirali to health-focused investment fund DNA Capital for 1 billion reais ($179 million), it said in a Monday securities filing. read more

** Chatham Asset Management on Monday raised its offer for RR Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD.N) to $10.25 per share, hours after the printing company reaffirmed that it was sticking to a merger with investment firm Atlas Holdings. read more

Compiled by Rajarshi Roy and Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru

