Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Dec 1 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Wednesday:

** Software group Blue Prism (PRSMB.L) agreed to a 1.24 billion pounds ($1.65 billion) takeover offer from SS&C Technologies (SSNC.O), withdrawing its backing for a bid from rival suitor Vista.

** German online pet supplies retailer Zooplus (ZO1G.DE) recommended its remaining shareholders accept the delisting tender offer by Hellman & Friedman (H&F) and EQT for 480 euros ($542.59) per share.

** British private equity firm CVC Capital Partners said it has pulled out of takeover talks with Dutch financial services company Intertrust (INTER.AS).

** Online trading platform IG Group (IGG.L) said it was planning to sell its short-term options trading platform NADEX and crypto stock exchange Small Exchange for $216 million to Crypto.com's Forix Dax Markets.

** French healthcare company Sanofi (SASY.PA) said it would buy Austrian group Origimm Biotechnology, a move that will add a potential first-in-class vaccine candidate to treat acne to its pipeline.

** Cryptocurrency company CoinShares International has agreed to buy French fintech Napoleon Crypto SAS for around 13.9 million euros ($15.8 million), as the booming cryptocurrency sector continues to attract investors' money.

** Activist investment firm Jana Partners said on Tuesday it had urged Zendesk Inc (ZEN.N) to abandon a deal to buy Momentive Global Inc (MNTV.O), the parent of online survey portal SurveyMonkey.

Compiled by Rajarshi Roy and Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru

