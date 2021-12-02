Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Dec 2 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Thursday:

** British asset manager abrdn (ABDN.L) said it would buy privately held online investment platform interactive investor for 1.49 billion pounds ($1.98 billion). read more

** Australian biotech giant CSL Ltd (CSL.AX) is in exclusive talks to buy Vifor Pharma (VIFN.S) in a A$10 billion ($7.10 billion) deal, the Australian newspaper reported, sending the Swiss drugmaker's shares up more than 17%. read more

** Razer Inc said that a group led by its top executives proposed to take the gaming hardware maker private in a deal that values the Hong Kong-listed company at HK$24.70 billion ($3.17 billion). read more

** Japan's biggest power generator JERA Co Inc said it had bought a 100% stake in the 300 megawatts El Sauz onshore wind power project in Texas in the United States from a unit of Apex Clean Energy for an undisclosed sum.

** Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd (BRTI.NS) is in early talks for a majority stake in broadcast satellite service provider Dish TV India Ltd (DSTV.NS), financial daily Mint reported, citing people familiar with the matter. read more

** The controlling shareholders of the Daily Mail publisher, the Rothermere family, increased the cash component of its offer to buy out other shareholders to 270 pence per share, representing a 5.9% rise on its original bid, they said. read more

** Afterpay Ltd (APT.AX) will delay a shareholder meet to approve Square Inc's (SQ.N) $29-billion buyout of the Australian buy now, pay later leader, as the Jack Dorsey-led payment company awaits regulatory nod in Spain. read more

** Top Australian grocer Woolworths Group (WOW.AX) made a $613 million approach for No. 1 drugstore chain Australian Pharmaceutical Industries (API.AX), besting an already-agreed buyout from retail giant Wesfarmers (WES.AX) and sending the target's shares soaring. read more

** Shareholders in Brazilian lender Banco Pan SA and e-commerce technology company Mosaico Tecnologia ao Consumidor SA (MOSI3.SA) approved a previously announced tie-up on Wednesday, both companies said in securities filings. read more

** Australian casino firm Crown Resorts Ltd (CWN.AX) said investment giant Blackstone Group Inc's (BX.N) $6.2 billion buyout offer did not represent "compelling value" for its shareholders. read more

** Meta Platforms Inc's (FB.O) Facebook asked a U.S. court on Wednesday to dismiss and not allow the refiling of an antitrust lawsuit by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission which urges a court to demand that the company sell two big subsidiaries. read more

Compiled by Rajarshi Roy and Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru

