Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Friday:

** Dubai's DP World has pulled out of a joint bid with an Israeli company to privatise Israel's Haifa port, Israel's privatisation body said. read more

** Family-owned A.P. Moller Holding, owner of Danish shipping giant Maersk, said it had agreed to buy Unilabs, a provider of medical diagnostic services, including COVID-19 tests, from UK-based private equity investor Apax Partners. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

** Shares in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi) (SOBIV.ST) plunged 23% after U.S. private equity firm Advent International and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund said they were withdrawing their bid for the drugmaker. read more

** Norwegian real estate firm Entra (ENTRA.OL) said it had agreed to buy rival Oslo Areal for 13.55 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.48 billion), in the latest twist of consolidation in the Nordic real estate sector. read more

** Italian pharmaceutical group Recordati (RECI.MI) has signed an agreement to buy UK-headquartered EUSA Pharma for an enterprise value of 750 million euros ($847 million) to boost its rare disease products portfolio, it said in a statement. read more

** Outdoor sporting goods retailer Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH.O) and Great Outdoors Group, owner of the Bass Pro Shops chain, have called off their merger deal, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday. read more

** Australian biopharmaceutical giant CSL Ltd (CSL.AX) is in exclusive talks to buy Swiss drugmaker Vifor Pharma (VIFN.S) in a A$10 billion ($7 billion) deal, Australian media reported, sending the Swiss drugmaker's shares up by a fifth. read more

** The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block U.S. chip company Nvidia Corp's (NVDA.O) more than $80 billion planned acquisition of British chip technology provider Arm, adding to already significant global regulatory challenges of the deal. read more

** One of the bidders for the bankrupt Limetree Bay refinery objected to the winning bid in court this week, arguing the new company, which said it wants to restart the Caribbean facility, really wants to liquidate its assets. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Compiled by Rajarshi Roy and Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.