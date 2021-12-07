Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Tuesday:

** Liontrust Asset Management (LIO.L) will buy British fund manager Majedie Asset Management for up to 120 million pounds ($159.31 million), the company said. read more

** Eurobank (EURBr.AT), one of Greece's four largest lenders, said it had entered into a binding agreement to sell 80% of its merchant acquiring business to French payments firm Worldline (WLN.PA) in an attempt to strengthen its capital base. read more

** Hong Kong fintech WeLab said it would buy a controlling stake in Indonesian commercial lender PT Bank Jasa Jakarta and launch a digital bank in the country, one of Asia's fastest-growing digital economies. read more

** A fund backed by activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami raised its stake in Japan's Shinsei Bank (8303.T), the target of a $1.1 billion takeover bid by SBI Holdings Inc (8473.T). read more

** Papua New Guinea-focussed Oil Search Ltd (OSH.AX) said its A$8.8 billion ($6.21 billion) buyout by Santos Ltd (STO.AX) received an overwhelming support from its shareholders, getting over 95% votes in favour of the deal. read more

** Intel Corp (INTC.O) said on Monday it plans to take self-driving-car unit Mobileye public in the United States in mid-2022, in a deal that could value the Israeli unit at more than $50 billion, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. read more

** Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) said on Monday it had signed a $15.5 billion lease-and-leaseback deal for its gas pipeline network with a consortium led by BlackRock Real Assets and state-backed Hassana Investment Co. read more

Compiled by Rajarshi Roy and Oishee Majumdar in Bengaluru

