Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Wednesday:

** Clinigen (CLINC.L) agreed to be bought by UK-based Triton Investment Management in a deal that values the pharmaceutical services group at about 1.2 billion pounds ($1.6 billion), making it the latest British company to go private. read more

** British energy supplier Centrica (CNA.L) and its partner, German utility Stadtwerke Munchen, have agreed to sell their oil and gas assets off Norway for a total of $1.1 billion, Centrica said . read more

** Sweden's Securitas (SECUb.ST) said it had agreed to buy U.S. rival Stanley Black & Decker's (SWK.N) electronic security solutions business for $3.2 billion in its biggest acquisition to date. read more

** Australia's second-largest independent gas producer Santos Ltd (STO.AX) said it has agreed to sell a 12.5% stake in its Barossa project to a local unit of Japan's biggest power generator JERA. read more

** Australia's Nickel Mines Ltd (NIC.AX) said it would acquire a 70% stake in the Oracle Nickel project in Indonesia in a $525 million deal, as it sets its eyes on becoming a global top-10 producer of the commodity. read more

** Nestle SA (NESN.S) said on Tuesday it would cut its stake in L'Oreal (OREP.PA) to about 20% by selling shares worth 8.9 billion euros ($10 billion) back to the French cosmetics brand, moving to reduce the weight of the beauty giant on its books for the first time in 7 years. read more

Compiled by Rajarshi Roy and Oishee Majumdar in Bengaluru

