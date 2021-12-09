Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Thursday:

** Japan's SBI Holdings (8473.T) plans to form a bank holding company by the end of the year at the earliest as it seeks a majority stake in Shinsei Bank (8303.T), the Nikkei reported. read more

** AustralianSuper, the country's largest pension fund, said it had sold two-thirds of its original holding in electricity distributor Ausgrid to Dutch pension fund APG Asset Management. read more

** New Mexico utility regulators on Wednesday voted to reject Avangrid Inc's (AGR.N) proposed $8 billion acquisition of PNM Resources Inc (PNM.N), saying the deal's risks outweighed its promised benefits to state ratepayers. read more

** Hassana Investment Company, an investment arm of Saudi Arabian government agency the General Organization of Social Insurance, has acquired a 4.99% stake in Jahez International for Information Systems Technology, Al Arabiya television reported.

** France's Vivendi (VIV.PA) will acquire activist fund Amber Capital’s almost 18% stake in media group Lagardere at 24.10 euros per share in the coming days and then file a full takeover offer at the same price, it said. read more

** Kuwait-headquartered telecom group Zain (ZAIN.KW) said it has received a non-binding $1.3 billion offer from Invictus Holding Ltd for Zain Sudan and Kuwait Sudanese Holdings. read more

** Canadian miner Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO) said on Wednesday it will buy gold explorer Great Bear Resources Ltd (GBR.V) for about C$1.8 billion ($1.42 billion), eyeing its Dixie project, a potentially long-life mine complex.

Compiled by Rajarshi Roy and Oishee Majumdar in Bengaluru

