Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:

** British food packing business Hilton Food (HFG.L) agreed to buy smoked salmon producer Dutch Seafood Company for an enterprise value of 90 million euros ($101.60 million), entering U.S. markets and expanding into the protein category.

** Swiss Re (SRENH.S) has agreed to sell its life insurance subsidiary Elips Life to fellow Swiss insurance company Swiss Life (SLHN.S), the two companies said .

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

** Blackstone Inc (BX.N) said it would buy Singapore wealth fund GIC's 49% stake in an Australian logistics trust for A$2.1 billion ($1.50 billion), as the U.S. private-equity giant looks to tap into the country's fast-growing e-commerce market.

read more

** The Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, is set raise 12 billion riyals ($3.2 billion) through the sale of a 6% stake in Saudi Telecom (STC) (7010.SE) after it priced the deal in a secondary share offering.

read more

** Vulcan Energy (VUL.AX) said it had agreed to buy a geothermal power plant in Germany's Upper Rhine Valley for about 31.5 million euros ($35.6 million), as it works to supply lithium to Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and other European carmakers.

read more

**Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold another 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $963.2 million, U.S. securities filings showed on Thursday.

read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Compiled by Rajarshi Roy and Oishee Majumdar in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.