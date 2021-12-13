Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Monday:

** Britain's antitrust regulator said it will look into Microsoft Corp's (MSFT.O) $16 billion purchase of artificial intelligence and speech technology firm Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN.O). read more

** Australia's Ramsay Health Care Ltd (RHC.AX) said it would buy Britain's Elysium Healthcare Ltd for 775 million pounds ($1.03 billion) as it looks to expand its presence in mental healthcare services. read more

** Vifor Pharma's shares (VIFN.S) surged more than 15% in early trading after the Swiss drugmaker and Australia's CSL (CSL.AX) both confirmed they were talking about a potential merger. read more

** The Spanish government is in no rush to sell its 16% stake in Caixabank (CABK.MC), economy minister Nadia Calvino said in an interview with Spanish newspaper Expansion. read more

** Australian coal-seam gas producer Senex Energy Ltd (SXY.AX) agreed to be acquired by POSCO International Corp (047050.KS) in an A$852.1 million ($610.02 million) deal, as the South Korean firm accelerates its expansion into global natural gas exploration and production. read more

** Australian billionaire Andrew Forrest's Wyloo Metals raised its offer for Canadian nickel producer Noront Resources Ltd (NOT.V) shortly after failing to come to an agreement to support a rival bid by BHP Group (BHP.AX). read more

Compiled by Rajarshi Roy and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru

