Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1215 GMT on Tuesday:

** Australian biopharmaceutical giant CSL Ltd (CSL.AX) said it would buy Swiss drugmaker Vifor Pharma AG (VIFN.S) for $11.7 billion, as it aims to diversify beyond its blood plasma collection business that took a hit from COVID-19 curbs.

** Rentokil (RTO.L) has agreed to buy U.S.-based rival Terminix Global (TMX.N) in a $6.7 billion deal, scaling up the British company's pest control business in North America and boosting its expertise in termite and residential services.

** Industrial giant 3M Co (MMM.N) will separate its food safety business and merge it with Neogen Corp (NEOG.O) in a $5.3 billion deal, including new debt, the food testing and animal healthcare specialist said.

** British public transport group National Express (NEX.L) is acquiring rival StageCoach (SGC.L) in an all-share deal, the companies said , consolidating amid a recovery in passenger numbers from pandemic lows and an imminent end of state aid.

** Private equity firm BGH Capital has proposed a A$607.3 million ($431.37 million) buyout of Australia's Virtus Health (VRT.AX) after acquiring a 10% stake, the fertility services provider said , sending its shares up by more than a third.

** MGM Resorts International (MGM.N) said on Monday it would sell the operations of the Mirage hotel and casino in Las Vegas to Hard Rock International for about $1.08 billion in cash.

read more

