Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Wednesday:

** SoftBank-owned (9984.T) Fortress Investment Group will acquire Punch Pubs & Co, which operates about 1,300 pubs across the United Kingdom, for an undisclosed amount, the U.S.-based company said. read more

** British gambling firm 888 Holdings Plc (888.L) said it would sell its Bingo business to a unit of UK-based Broadway Gaming Group for $50 million, as it focuses on its core offerings and the U.S. market. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

** British Airways and Iberia owner IAG (ICAG.L) is set to cancel its acquisition of rival Air Europa from privately held Spanish company Globalia after European regulators indicated they would not allow it to go through without further concessions. read more

** Dubai Investments has made an offer to gain full ownership of National General Insurance Co (NGI) in a deal that values the company at nearly 468 million dirhams ($127.43 million). read more

** LGT, the private bank and asset manager owned by Liechtenstein's princely family, said it agreed to buy Crestone Wealth Management in a deal that values the Australian high-net-worth wealth management firm at around A$475 million ($338 million). read more

** Printing company RR Donnelley & Sons (RRD.N) said on Tuesday it had agreed to be acquired by top shareholder Chatham Asset Management for roughly $897 million, terminating an earlier deal with Atlas Holdings. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Compiled by Rajarshi Roy and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.