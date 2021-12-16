Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:

** Indian edtech giant Byju's is in advanced discussions to go public through one of Churchill Capital's special-purpose acquisition companies (SPAC), Bloomberg News reported, citing sources. read more

** Embracer (EMBRACb.ST) said late on Wednesday it was buying French board games publisher Asmodee from private equity firm PAI Partners in a deal valued at 2.75 billion euros ($3.11 billion) to cement its position as the largest European gaming group. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

** British fund manager Schroders (SDR.L) said it was in advanced talks to buy a significant stake in renewables investment firm Greencoat Capital. read more

** Russian retailer Lenta said it had agreed a deal to acquire online retailer Utkonos for a base price of 20 billion roubles ($271 million), financed by an additional issuance of Lenta's shares.

** Swiss bank Vontobel said it signed an agreement to purchase UBS Swiss Financial Advisers AG (SFA), a Zurich-based subsidiary of UBS AG (UBSG.S), to boost its wealth management business for U.S. clients. read more

** Private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners LLC has approached MoneyGram International Inc (MGI.O), one of the world's largest money transfer companies, with an acquisition offer, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. read more

** Australian nickel and lithium miner IGO Ltd (IGO.AX) will acquire nickel producer Western Areas (WSA.AX) in an all-cash deal valued at A$1.10 billion ($785.17 million), the companies said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Compiled by Rajarshi Roy and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.