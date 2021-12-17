Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:

** Spain's electricity grid operator REE (REE.MC) said it agreed to sell a 49% stake in its telecom infrastructure unit Reintel to U.S.-based buyout fund KKR (KKR.N) for 971 million euros ($1.10 billion). read more

** Austria's Erste Bank (ERST.VI) said it had agreed to buy the Hungarian subsidiary of Germany's Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) outright, with the deal set to close in the second half of next year, pending regulatory approval.

** Johnson Matthey (JMAT.L) said it will sell its health business to investment firm Altaris Capital Partners for an enterprise value of about 325 million pounds ($432.71 million), as the chemicals maker plans to refocus on its core assets. read more

** Permanent TSB said that it had finalised a deal to buy the loan books, branches and asset finance business of NatWest Group's (NWG.L) Ulster Bank. read more

** The European Commission said it had approved French metal scrap recycler Derichebourg's plan to acquire Groupe Ecore, another waste management firm, after the buyer agreed to a set of conditions.

** Funds backed by activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami sold all of their combined 9.16% stake in Japan's Shinsei Bank Ltd (8303.T) to SBI Holdings Inc (8473.T), a regulatory filing showed.

** Enterprise software maker Oracle (ORCL.N) is in talks to buy electronic medical records company Cerner (CERN.O) in a deal that could be valued at $30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. read more

** Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO) on Thursday agreed to sell its Tucker thermal assets in northeastern Alberta for C$800 million ($626.13 million), as the Canadian oil and gas producer looks to shed assets to repay debt. read more

Compiled by Rajarshi Roy and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru

