Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1140 GMT on Monday:

** MONETA Money Bank (MONET.PR) shareholders approved a planned capital increase to finance the Czech lender's 25.9 billion crown ($1.16 billion) acquisition of Air Bank from investment group PPF.

** The British Basketball League (BBL) has received investment worth seven million pounds ($9.23 million) from Miami-based alternative investment firm 777 Partners in exchange for a 45% stake in the league, it announced. read more

** Cybersecurity company ZeroFox will go public through a merger with blank-check firm L&F Acquisition Corp (LNFA.N) in a deal valued at $1.4 billion, the companies said. read more

** BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) said it is to sell U.S. unit Bank of the West to Canada's BMO Financial Group for $16.3 billion in a deal that will give France's biggest bank a huge step up in firepower for deals and buybacks. read more

** British software company Sage Group (SGE.L) said it would buy the remaining 83% stake in cloud-based software provider Brightpearl it does not already own for about $299 million. read more

** Insurer Storebrand (STB.OL) has agreed to buy the Norwegian unit of Danish pension provider Danica from Danske Bank (DANSKE.CO), the companies said. read more

** Sweden's BillerudKorsnas (BILL.ST) will buy U.S.-based coated paper producer Verso (VRS.N) for around $825 million in cash as the pulp and paper manufacturer looks to expand into North America, it said. read more

** Australia's Humm Group (HUM.AX) said it had received takeover approaches that the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company plans on engaging further with, sending its shares soaring 16%. read more

Compiled by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru

