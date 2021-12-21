Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1140 GMT on Tuesday:

** British money manager Schroders plc (SDR.L) said it has reached an agreement to buy 75% of renewable investor Greencoat Capital Holdings Limited in a bid to grow its sustainable investment offering. read more

** Drugmaker Sanofi SA (SASY.PA) will buy Amunix Pharmaceuticals Inc for an upfront payment of about $1 billion, marking the latest acquisition by the French drugmaker in the U.S. biotech sphere as Sanofi aims to offset COVID-19 vaccine setbacks. read more

** Elliott Management Corp, the hedge fund that has amassed a stake in Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS.O), has partnered with Vista Equity Partners for a joint bid for the U.S. cloud computing company, people familiar with the matter said. read more

** Britain's antitrust watchdog launched an in-depth probe into the 13 billion euro ($14.67 billion) merger of Veolia (VIE.PA) and Suez (SEVI.PA) after the French waste and water management groups did not offer concessions over its concerns. read more

** Bank of Montreal said it will buy BNP Paribas' (BNPP.PA) U.S. unit, Bank of the West, for $16.3 billion in its biggest deal ever, allowing the Canadian lender to double its footprint in the world's biggest economy, while giving France's largest bank a huge step up in firepower for deals. read more

** Ireland said it will begin a "phased exit" from its 71% stake in Allied Irish Banks (AIBG.I) over the next six months, as it pares back state ownership of its largest banks. read more

** French billionaire Vincent Bollore has received a 5.7 billion-euro ($6.43 billion) offer from Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) for his African logistics assets, a deal that would transform his family group just two months before his self-declared retirement. read more

** Vietnam's biggest e-wallet company, MoMo, said it had raised $200 million from four investors led by Mizuho Bank, pushing its valuation above $2 billion. read more

** Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N) is consulting with AlixPartners to review options for its off-price Nordstrom Rack business including a potential spinoff into a separate company, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the situation. read more

** Presidio Petroleum LLC is in advanced talks to acquire around 5,000 shale gas wells from U.S. oil producer Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. read more

