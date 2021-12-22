Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Dec 22 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Wednesday:

** Eurochem will buy 51.5% of Brazilian fertilizer producer Heringer (FHER3.SA) for 554.56 million reais ($96.5 million), Heringer said. read more

** Thailand's largest department store owner, Central Group, is just days away from closing a 4 billion pound ($5.31 billion) acquisition of Selfridges stores in the United Kingdom, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. read more

** South Korea's SK Hynix Inc said it has received merger clearances from the Chinese antitrust authority for its acquisition of Intel Corp's (INTC.O) NAND memory chip business, clearing the way for the world's second-largest memory chip maker to completion of securing regulatory approvals from all eight countries. read more

** Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG (NOVN.S) is buying Gyroscope Therapeutics for up to $1.5 billion, looking to bolster its gene therapy roster with the British firm's treatment for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness. read more

** The chief executive of Japanese online financial conglomerate SBI Holdings Inc (8473.T) said it is exploring the possibility of taking its listed subsidiary Shinsei Bank Ltd (8303.T) private to return $3 billion in public funds. read more

** British water company Pennon Group (PNN.L) said it will offer undertakings to the UK's competition regulator by Dec. 31 as part of a review of its 425-million-pound ($563 million) acquisition of smaller rival Bristol Water (BTW_pa.L). read more

** Container shipping giant Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) agreed to buy Hong Kong-based LF Logistics for $3.6 billion in an all-cash deal, as it seeks to expand beyond its core ocean freight business. read more

** Sony's (6758.T) India unit has finalised a deal with local rival Zee Entertainment (ZEE.NS) to merge their television channels, film assets and streaming platforms, joining forces to take on the likes of Netflix and Disney in India. read more

** China Minmetals Rare Earth Co (000831.SZ) said it would be combined with rare earth assets belonging to metals giant Chinalco and the city of Gaznhou in a new rare earths company under China's state assets regulator.

** Canada's cloud-based software company Dye & Durham Ltd (DND.TO) said it would acquire Link Administration Holdings Ltd (LNK.AX) for about C$3.2 billion ($2.48 billion), sending the Australian share registry firm's stock to its highest in nearly a year. read more

** A U.S. bankruptcy judge approved the $62 million sale of Limetree Bay refinery to a Jamaican oil storage company that intends to restart the refinery. read more

** Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn's investment firm cannot stop Southwest Gas Holdings Inc's (SWX.N) board from potentially selling $1 billion worth of shares at a discounted price to fund an acquisition, a Delaware state judge ruled. read more

** Energy infrastructure company Sempra Energy (SRE.N) said it would sell a 10% stake in its business platform, Sempra Infrastructure Partners, to a unit of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for $1.79 billion in cash. read more

Compiled by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru

