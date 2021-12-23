Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1155 GMT on Thursday:

** Brazilian oncology chain Oncoclinicas (ONCO3.SA) has signed a deal to acquire a 60% stake in Itaigara Memorial, an outpatient clinic located in the state of Bahia, with an option to increase ownership to 100% over the next four years. read more

** Betfair and Poker Stars owner Flutter Entertainment (FLTRF.L) is to buy Italian gaming operator Sisal for 1.62 billion pounds ($2.16 billion) in a deal it said would more than double its share of the Italian online gaming market to around 20%. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** Swiss building materials company Holcim (HOLN.S) said it was to buy residential roofing maker Malarkey Roofing Products in a deal valued at $1.35 billion to expand into the growing U.S. residential roofing market. read more

** China has set up a new national rare earths company, China Rare Earth Group Co, that will operate under the state asset regulator following a merger of three rare earth producing entities in the world's largest producer of the minerals.

** Unionbank of the Philippines (UBP.PS) said it will acquire the consumer banking business of Citigroup Inc (C.N) in the Southeast Asian nation, as part of a bid to boost growth in its retail banking sector. read more

** Vista Equity Partners will acquire a majority stake in Salesloft Inc, valuing the sales engagement software company at $2.3 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, as a record year for private-equity tech deals nears its end. read more

** Brazilian financial technology provider Sinqia SA (SQIA3.SA) said it had bought NewCon, a local developer of software for consortiums, in its largest acquisition worth 422.5 million reais ($74.73 million). read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.