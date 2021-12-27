Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Monday:

** Telefonica (TEF.MC) has bought 5G network equipment from Swedish manufacturer Ericsson (ERICb.ST) to replace some of the Huawei gear it has rolled out in Spain, a source at the Spanish firm said, confirming a report in Expansion newspaper. read more

** Italian regional utility A2A said it had agreed to buy a majority stake in north-eastern peer Volta Green Energy, adding the deal would more than double its 300 megawatts (MW) of solar and wind assets. read more

** Germany's Aareal Bank (ARLG.DE) said its management board and supervisory board recommend shareholders accept the takeover bid made by U.S.-based Advent International and Centerbridge Partners, saying the offer was fair.

** China Huarong Asset Management Co (2799.HK) said that it will sell a 70% stake in its consumer finance unit for 1.1 billion yuan ($172.64 million) to Bank of Ningbo (002142.SZ), as Huarong continues to divest assets as part of a business revamp. read more

Compiled by Oishee Majumdar in Bengaluru

