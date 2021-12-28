Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Dec 28 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1035 GMT on Tuesday:

** Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant (CLN.S) said it would purchase assets from German competitor BASF (BASFn.DE) in North America in a $60 million cash deal that will help grow its sustainable business. read more

** The value of disclosed mergers and acquisitions in Turkey was some $14 billion in 2021, with the total rising to around an estimated $15.5 billion including those undisclosed, Turkey M&A advisory partner Gokhan Kacmaz said. read more

Compiled by Oishee Majumdar in Bengaluru

