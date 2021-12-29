Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Dec 29 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1045 GMT on Wednesday:

** Sustainable food processing firm Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR.N) said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy Valley Proteins Inc, a startup focused on collection and recycling of waste, for about $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal. read more

** Brazilian shopping mall operator Aliansce Sonae Shopping Centers SA (ALSO3.SA) has hired investment bank BTG Pactual (BPAC3.SA) to "evaluate an acquisition of or tie-up with" competitor BR Malls Participacoes SA (BRML3.SA), online financial news website Brazil Journal reported on Tuesday. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Oishee Majumdar in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.