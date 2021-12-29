Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions
Dec 29 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1045 GMT on Wednesday:
** Sustainable food processing firm Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR.N) said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy Valley Proteins Inc, a startup focused on collection and recycling of waste, for about $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal. read more
** Brazilian shopping mall operator Aliansce Sonae Shopping Centers SA (ALSO3.SA) has hired investment bank BTG Pactual (BPAC3.SA) to "evaluate an acquisition of or tie-up with" competitor BR Malls Participacoes SA (BRML3.SA), online financial news website Brazil Journal reported on Tuesday. read more
