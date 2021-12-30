Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1050 GMT on Thursday:

** Building materials producer Simpson Manufacturing Co said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy European peer Etanco Group for about $818 million.

** South Korea's SK Hynix Inc (000660.KS) said it had completed the first phase of its acquisition of Intel Corp's (INTC.O) NAND flash memory chip business, after it received regulatory nods from eight countries including China. read more

** Mexican building materials company Cemex (CEMEXCPO.MX) said on Wednesday it would sell its operations in Costa Rica and El Salvador to Cementos Progreso Holdings, S.L. in a $335 million deal. read more

** Samsung BioLogics (207940.KS) denied a media report that said the South Korean firm was in talks to buy U.S. drugmaker Biogen Inc (BIIB.O). read more

** HSBC (HSBA.L) said it had received regulatory approval in China to take full ownership of its life insurance joint venture in the country, as it continues to expand its non-core banking services. read more

Compiled by Oishee Majumdar in Bengaluru

