Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Dec 31 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1050 GMT on Friday:

** Chip company Advanced Micro Devices Inc's (AMD.O) $35 billion all-stock deal for peer Xilinx (XLNX.O) is now expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, delayed from a previous target of end-2021, the companies said on Thursday. read more

** Betsy Cohen-backed blank-check company FinTech Acquisition Corp V (FTCV.O) said on Thursday it had amended the terms of its merger with Israel's eToro, cutting the online stock brokerage's valuation to $8.8 billion from $10.4 billion. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** Private equity firm 3G Capital sealed its first big deal since 2015 when it agreed to buy a majority stake in Dutch blinds and window shutters maker Hunter Douglas NV (HUDN.AS) at an enterprise value of about $7.1 billion. read more

** Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) said its solar unit will buy sodium ion battery technology provider Faradion Ltd for 100 million pounds including debt. read more

** Spanish construction group ACS said it will make a net gain of at least 2.9 billion euros ($3.28 billion) from the sale of its industrial unit to French rival Vinci SA (SGEF.PA). read more

** Israel has signed a deal with the United States to buy 12 Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) CH-53K helicopters and two Boeing Co (BA.N) KC-46 refuelling planes, the Israeli Defence Ministry said, estimating the total price at around $3.1 billion. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Oishee Majumdar in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.