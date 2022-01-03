Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 3 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were
reported by 1100 GMT on Monday:
** Zurich Insurance (ZURN.S) will release about $1.2 billion of capital by selling its Italian life and pensions back book to Portuguese insurer GamaLife, the Swiss company said.
** French infrastructure company Antin (ANTIN.PA) plans to put Spanish optic fibre network Lyntia up for sale in mid-January, newspaper Expansion reported, citing unidentified market sources.
** UAE-based conglomerate Alpha Dhabi (ALPHADHABI.AD) said it has increased its stake in Abu Dhabi developer Aldar Properties (ALDAR.AD) to 29.8% after acquiring an additional 17%.
** Brazilian hospital chain Kora Saude (KRSA3.SA) has acquired smaller rival Hospital Sao Francisco for 330 million reais ($59.24 million), a securities filing showed. read more
