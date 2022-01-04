Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Tuesday:

** Indonesia approved a $6 billion merger of telco units of Qatar's Ooredoo and Hong Kong's CK Hutchison (0001.HK) and set a deadline of 2025 for the merged entity to ramp up its services, its communication minister said.

read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** Piraeus Bank (BOPr.AT), one of Greece's four largest lenders, said it had reached a deal to sell a portfolio of non-performing shipping loans to an entity affiliated with Davidson Kempner Capital Management.

** Iberdrola's (IBE.MC) U.S. unit Avangrid (AGR.N) has agreed to extend the deadline to close an $8 billion planned takeover of rival PNM Resources (PNM.N) to April 20, 2023, after a New Mexico regulator blocked the deal last month, the Spanish company said in a filing to the local stock market regulator.

read more

** U.S. sports merchandise retailer Fanatics has acquired the trading cards and collectibles business from Topps for about $500 million, as it looks to expand, according to a person familiar with the matter.

read more

** Data center operator Digital Realty Trust (DLR.N) said on Monday it would acquire a majority stake in Africa-based Teraco, valuing it at about $3.5 billion, in a bid to expand internationally as the pandemic fuels demand.

read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Rajarshi Roy and Oishee Majumdar in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.