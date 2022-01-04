Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 4 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Tuesday:
** Indonesia approved a $6 billion merger of telco units of Qatar's Ooredoo and Hong Kong's CK Hutchison (0001.HK) and set a deadline of 2025 for the merged entity to ramp up its services, its communication minister said.
** Piraeus Bank (BOPr.AT), one of Greece's four largest lenders, said it had reached a deal to sell a portfolio of non-performing shipping loans to an entity affiliated with Davidson Kempner Capital Management.
** Iberdrola's (IBE.MC) U.S. unit Avangrid (AGR.N) has agreed to extend the deadline to close an $8 billion planned takeover of rival PNM Resources (PNM.N) to April 20, 2023, after a New Mexico regulator blocked the deal last month, the Spanish company said in a filing to the local stock market regulator.
** U.S. sports merchandise retailer Fanatics has acquired the trading cards and collectibles business from Topps for about $500 million, as it looks to expand, according to a person familiar with the matter.
** Data center operator Digital Realty Trust (DLR.N) said on Monday it would acquire a majority stake in Africa-based Teraco, valuing it at about $3.5 billion, in a bid to expand internationally as the pandemic fuels demand.
