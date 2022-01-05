Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1040 GMT on Wednesday:

** HSBC Holdings PLC's (HSBA.L) China securities brokerage joint venture partner is selling most of its equity ownership, an exchange filing showed, and a source with knowledge of the matter said the bank was expected to bid for the stake.

** Chinese gaming and social media company Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK) has raised $3 billion by selling 14.5 million shares at $208 each in Sea, which owns e-commerce firm Shopee, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters .

** Spain's Repsol (REP.MC) has bought shale oil and gas assets from U.S. firm Rockdale Marcellus for $222 million, a company spokesperson said, confirming a report from Marketline.

** Public utility Qatar Electricity and Water Company said its subsidiary signed an agreement to acquire 40% stake in energy investment company Nebras Power for $530 million.

** WonderFi Technologies Inc (WNDR.NLB), backed by investor Kevin O'Leary, agreed to buy Bitbuy's parent company First Ledger Corp for about C$206 million ($162.13 million), giving it full ownership of the Canadian crypto marketplace.

** Alphabet Inc-owned (GOOGL.O) Google said on Tuesday its cloud division had acquired Israeli cybersecurity startup Siemplify, as the U.S. tech giant expands its security offerings amid rising cyber attacks.

Compiled by Rajarshi Roy and Oishee Majumdar in Bengaluru

