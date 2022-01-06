Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1045 GMT on Thursday:

** France's Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) has offered to buy troubled lender Banca Carige (CRGI.MI) for a euro, Italian daily Il Messaggero said, sending shares in the Italian lender up more than 3%. read more

** M&C Saatchi (SAA.L) has received bid interest from its director and biggest shareholder Vin Murria which could lead to a takeover offer for one of the biggest names in British advertising, the company said. read more

** Societe Generale's (SOGN.PA) car leasing division ALD has agreed to buy rival LeasePlan for 4.9 billion euros ($5.5 billion) to give it more scale as the rental market moves towards electric vehicles, the French bank said. read more

** Australian digital payments and lending firm Latitude Group Holdings Ltd (LFS.AX) offered to buy Humm Group Ltd's (HUM.AX) consumer unit, including its buy now, pay later business, for A$335 million ($241.8 million). read more

** Canadian asset management firm IGM Financial Inc (IGM.TO) said on Wednesday its subsidiary Mackenzie Financial Corp will acquire a 13.9% stake in China Asset Management Co in a C$1.15 billion ($900.55 million) cash deal. read more

Compiled by Rajarshi Roy and Oishee Majumdar in Bengaluru

