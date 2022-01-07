Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:

** U.S. investor Cerberus has presented Italy's depositor protection fund (FITD) a non-binding offer to buy Carige (CRGI.MI), two Italian newspapers reported.

** The New York Times Co (NYT.N) said on Thursday it has agreed to buy subscription-based sports site The Athletic for $550 million in cash, as the 170-year-old newspaper adds more digital content to grab subscribers.

** Australian Pharmaceutical Industries (API.AX) said conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd would buy it for A$763.6 million ($546.9 million) after Woolworths pulled out of a race to acquire the country's top drugstore chain.

