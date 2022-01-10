Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Monday:
** Owens & Minor Inc (OMI.N) will acquire home healthcare services provider Apria Inc (APR.O) for about $1.45 billion in cash.
** Drugmaker Pfizer (PFE.N) will collaborate with gene-editing specialist Beam Therapeutics (BEAM.O) in a deal worth as much as $1.35 billion to develop therapies for rare genetic diseases.
** Investment firm Kismet Capital Group said it had acquired 100% of Russian Towers, a deal which would give its joint venture with telecoms company Megafon (MFON.MM) the largest tower asset portfolio in Russia.
** A consortium led by South Korean electric carmaker Edison Motors Co has agreed to acquire debt-ridden SsangYong Motor Co Ltd for 305 billion won ($254.65 million), SsangYong Motor said.
** Bayer (BAYGn.DE) struck a partnership deal with Mammoth Biosciences to develop therapeutic tools based on CRISPR/CAS9 gene editing as the German drug maker seeks to widen its cell and gene therapy development efforts.
** German food delivery group Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) said it had sold $150 million worth of its stake in the Latin-American delivery company Rappi, close to the entire capital it had invested in the company.
