Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Britain's competition regulator said it might accept the remedies offered by Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) to address its concerns over the water company's 425 million pound ($577.49 million) acquisition of smaller rival Bristol Water (BTW_pa.L).

** UK's competition watchdog said it was looking into the potential purchase of a stake in Scotia Gas Networks by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAMa.TO).

** Cash-strapped Chinese property developer Shimao Group Holdings (0813.HK) denied a media report that it has entered into a preliminary agreement to sell a Shanghai plaza, but said it was in talks with potential buyers to sell some properties.

** Mizuho Financial Group (8411.T) plans to acquire U.S. private equity placement agent Capstone Partners, a person familiar with the matter said, as the Japanese lender looks to beef up its investment banking business.

** Pipeline operator Targa Resources Corp (TRGP.N) said on Monday it will repurchase interests in its development company joint ventures (DevCo JVs) from investment firm Stonepeak Partners LP for about $925 million.

Compiled by Rajarshi Roy and Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru

