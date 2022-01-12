Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Spanish infrastructure group Acciona (ANA.MC) is considering selling an 8% stake in its clean energy unit Acciona Energia (ANE.MC) on the stock market six months after its initial public offering, Cinco Dias newspaper reported, citing unidentified financial sources.

read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** Softbank-backed Brazilian company 2TM, which runs Latin America's largest cryptocurrency exchange Mercado Bitcoin, said it will acquire a controlling stake in Lisbon-based crypto exchange CriptoLoja.

read more

** Australian lithium miner Liontown Resources Ltd (LTR.AX) said it signed a deal to sell lithium spodumene from its flagship project to the battery unit of South Korea's LG Chem, sending its shares soaring 13%.

read more

** Australian buy now, pay later firm Afterpay Ltd (APT.AX) said its $29 billion buyout by payments firm Block Inc (SQ.N), previously known as Square Inc, has received approval from the Bank of Spain, making the deal fully unconditional.

read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Rajarshi Roy and Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.