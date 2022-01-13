Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 13 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Thursday:
** Japan's Hitachi Ltd will sell about half its 51% stake in unit Hitachi Construction Machinery Co to trading firm Itochu Corp (8001.T) and investment fund Japan Industrial Partners, public broadcaster NHK reported. read more
** Australia's biggest casino operator, Crown Resorts Ltd (CWN.AX), said its board was likely to back an improved A$8.87 billion ($6.46 billion) buyout proposal from U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Inc (BX.N) unless a higher offer emerged. read more
** Colombia's Grupo Gilinski is to become the second-largest shareholder in Grupo SURA and Nutresa (NCH.CN) after securing 25.42% and 27.69% of each company's shares respectively, the Colombian Stock Exchange said in two separate statements on Wednesday. read more
