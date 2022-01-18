Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Jan 18 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Vivendi (VIV.PA) said it was investing in digital communication group Progressif Media through the purchase of an 8.5% stake from ZeWatchers, with the financial terms of this deal not disclosed.

** Private equity firm Affinity Equity Partners is this week launching the sale of its Burger King fast-food businesses in South Korea and Japan, in a deal that could fetch more than $1 billion, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Brazilian health company Mater Dei (MATD3.SA) said that its board of directors approved the purchase of the Institute of Plastic Surgery and Ophthalmology in the Midwestern state of Goias by its privately-held corporation RMDS.

** Italian infrastructure group Atlantia (ATL.MI) has agreed to buy Siemens' (SIEGn.DE) Yunex Traffic division for 950 million euros ($1.1 billion) to expand its cutting-edge transport services.

** France's TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) and Japan's Inpex Corp (1605.T) said that they had agreed to sell their interests in Angola's Block 14 B.V. to Angolan Company Somoil for an undisclosed sum.

** European private equity firm Ardian struck a deal to buy the majority of Italy's Biofarma Group from White Bridge Investments in order to boost further the international growth of the drug company, a statement said on Monday.

** China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd (1359.HK) scrapped a deal to buy a 20% stake worth about $944 million in fintech giant Ant Group's consumer finance arm because of pressure from state authorities, people with knowledge of the matter said.

** Britain's Clinigen Group Plc (CLINC.L) has agreed to a sweetened takeover offer by UK-based private equity firm Triton, valuing the pharmaceutical services firm at about 1.3 billion pounds ($1.77 billion).

** Norwegian telecom firm Telenor (TEL.OL) has agreed to sell its 51% stake in Myanmar's Wave Money, a digital payment service provider, for $53 million to a subsidiary of Yoma Strategic (YOMA.SI), the companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

($1 = 0.7345 pounds)

Compiled by Rajarshi Roy and Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru

