Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Jan 20 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Thursday:

** Poland's largest drug maker Polpharma is working on a possible $4 billion takeover of Czech rival Zentiva and is looking for investors to join its bid in return for a minority stake in the Advent International company, three sources said. read more

** Unilever's (ULVR.L) strategy was under the investor microscope after the consumer goods giant effectively abandoned its $68 billion pursuit of GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK.L) consumer healthcare business. read more

** Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.O) is in advanced talks to acquire privately owned natural gas producer Chief Oil & Gas for around $2.4 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. read more

** Hedge funds that earn returns speculating on precarious acquisitions were handed a gift this week when Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) agreed to buy "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) for $68.7 billion in cash. read more

** Italian biopharma company Kedrion is to merge with British rival Bio Products Laboratory (BPL) to create a global player in the plasma-derivatives market with sales of 1.1 billion euros ($1.25 billion), FSI, one of its shareholders. read more

** U.S.-based Vinmar Group has signed an agreement to buy Turkish chemical product procurement firm Arisan Kimya, the company's financial adviser Ventura Partners said.

** Japanese-South Korean game developer Nexon Co (3659.T) said it would sell its 34.8% stake in Six Waves Inc to Sweden-based Stillfront Group AB (SFRG.ST) for about $93 million. read more

** Abu Dhabi government-owned holding company ADQ has transferred a 22.32% stake in logistics firm Aramex (ARMX.DU), which it acquired in 2020, to Abu Dhabi Ports, another company in its portfolio, Aramex said. read more

** Hong Kong-based Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) said it has sold customized technology solutions provider Interplex to private-equity funds managed by Blackstone Inc (BX.N) for an enterprise value of $1.6 billion. read more

** Australian healthcare firm Virtus Health Ltd said it received a A$608.9 million ($439.56 million) buyout proposal from European private equity firm CapVest Partners. read more

