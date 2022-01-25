Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1230 GMT on Tuesday:

** Singaporean investor Temasek [RIC:RIC:TEM.UL] has acquired Element Materials Technology Group from Bridgepoint (BPTB.L) for an undisclosed amount, the private equity firm said. read more

** Buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Sezzle Inc is in talks to be acquired by larger Australian rival Zip Co Ltd (Z1P.AX), the companies said, sending shares of Sezzle soaring 23% during the session. read more

** Chinese state-owned property firms are expected to acquire more assets from cash-strapped private developers, analysts said, as Beijing steps up efforts to stabilise and tighten control over a crisis-hit sector that accounts for a quarter of its economy. read more

** Swedish e-sports and gaming firm MTG (MTGb.ST) has agreed to sell ESL Gaming to Saudi-backed Savvy Gaming Group at an enterprise value of $1.05 billion, it said on Monday. read more

** Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.O) said it would buy privately held oil and gas producer Chief E&D Holdings LP for about $2.5 billion as it looks to bolster its U.S. shale gas assets. read more

** JPMorgan (JPM.N) said it had agreed to acquire an around 49% stake in Athens-based payments fintech Viva Wallet, subject to regulatory approvals. read more

** Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) is preparing to abandon its purchase of Arm Ltd from SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) after offering about $40 billion for the British company in 2020, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. read more

** ITA Chairman Alfredo Altavilla has welcomed an approach by Swiss-based shipping group MSC and German carrier Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) to buy the majority of Alitalia successor ITA Airways, he told Germany's Handelsblatt.

Compiled by Rajarshi Roy and Sohini Podder in Bengaluru

