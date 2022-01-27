Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Jan 27 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:

** Shares in Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) fell as much as 2.8% after the phone group said it would study a split of its network assets in a move that could further delay an answer to a takeover approach by U.S. fund KKR (KKR.N).

** Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK) plans to take DouYu International Holdings Ltd private amid disagreements over strategy among executives at the Chinese videogame streaming firm, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said. read more

** SAP (SAPG.DE) said it has agreed to buy a majority stake in privately held U.S. fintech firm Taulia as the German business software group seeks to expand its presence in supply-chain financing and working capital management. read more

** Stellantis (STLA.MI), plans to increase its stake in its 50-50 joint venture in China with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) (601238.SS) to 75% as part of its efforts to tackle one of the weak spots in its business. read more

** Italy's Generali (GASI.MI) said it would become the majority shareholder in both its life and non-life Indian insurance joint ventures. read more

** Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) will offer to buy out the rest of Bank Linth (LINN.S) in an agreed deal that lets investors choose between cash and a cash-and-shares option, LLB said.

** Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp will sell the grains business of its U.S. unit Gavilon to commodities trader Glencore PLC's (GLEN.L) Viterra arm for $1.125 billion, plus working capital, Viterra said on Wednesday. read more

Compiled by Rajarshi Roy and Sohini Podder in Bengaluru

