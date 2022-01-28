Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Jan 28 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:

** UniCredit (CRDI.MI) CEO Andrea Orcel confirmed the Italian bank had dropped a potential deal targeting Russian bank Otkritie, but was happy with its presence in the country.

** Capita Plc (CPI.L) said it would sell its IT services and solutions firm Trustmarque to private equity firm One Equity Partners for 111 million pounds ($148.64 million) as the British outsourcer shifts focus to its core businesses. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** Cineworld Group (CINE.L) said Canada's Cineplex Inc (CGX.TO) filed an appeal against its plea challenging an order the British cinema operator pay C$1.23 billion ($965.92 million) in damages to Cineplex for abandoning a planned takeover. read more

** DBS Group (DBSM.SI) has agreed to pay S$956 million ($706.6 million) for Citigroup's (C.N) consumer business in Taiwan, making the Singapore lender the largest foreign bank in Taiwan by assets as it shores up regional acquisitions to power growth. read more

** London-based online luxury fashion retailer Farfetch (FTCH.N) said it plans to purchase U.S.-based beauty retailer Violet Grey, marking its expansion into the cosmetics business with an eye to reaching younger consumers. read more

** Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK) plans to take DouYu International Holdings Ltd private amid disagreements over strategy among executives at the Chinese videogame streaming firm, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said. read more

** Samsung Biologics Co Ltd (207940.KS) said it plans to acquire Biogen Inc's (BIIB.O) entire stake in Samsung Bioepis worth 2.8 trillion won ($2.33 billion).

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Rajarshi Roy and Sohini Podder in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.